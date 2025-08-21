Why Is Valmont (VMI) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Valmont Industries (VMI). Shares have added about 1.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Valmont due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Valmont Beats Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates, Raises EPS Outlook

Valmont reported a second-quarter 2025 profit (as adjusted) of $97.2 million or $4.88 per share compared with $99.7 million or $4.91 in the year-ago quarter. However, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72.



The company’s revenues were $1,050.5 million in the quarter, up 1% year over year. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,038.8 million.

Segment Review

Second-quarter revenues in the infrastructure segment increased marginally from the previous year, totaling $763.1 million. The figure lagged our estimate of $767.1 million. Utility sales grew owing to higher volumes and favorable pricing. Telecommunications sales rose, owing to strategic positioning within carrier capex spending plans, whereas Solar sales declined drastically on lower volumes. Lighting, Transportation and Coatings sales declined mainly due to weaker demand in international markets.



Agriculture segment revenues totaled $287.5 million, up 2.9% year over year. The matric beat our estimate of $269.8 million. International sales grew strongly, especially in the EMEA region and Brazil, where the market conditions have started to improve. Irrigation equipment sales in North America fell because there were fewer storm-related replacement sales than last year and the agriculture market remained weak.

Financials

The company's operating cash flows totaled $232.7 million for 26 weeks ended June 28, 2025. At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $208.5 million. Valmont returned $113.6 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the second quarter. The company invested $32 million as capital expenditure for its growth initiatives.

2025 Outlook Updated

Valmont expects net sales to be between $4 billion and $4.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be between $17.50 and $19.50, up from previous guidance of $17.20 to $18.80, factoring in the impacts of the realignment actions completed in the second quarter. It anticipates capital expenditures in the $140-$160 million range. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 26%.







How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Valmont has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Valmont has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.