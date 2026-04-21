Why Valmont Industries Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Valmont exceeded analysts' Q1 2026 sales and profit estimates.

The company raised its 2026 guidance.

Shares of Valmont are trading at an attractive valuation.

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Beating analysts' revenue and earnings expectations, Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) reported first-quarter 2026 financial results this morning before the market opened. The sharp rise in the infrastructure stock today contrasts with the meager 0.7% gain it achieved in the first three months of 2026.

As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Valmont are up 14.6%.

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A record profit has investors racing to pick up shares

Reporting Q1 2026 revenue of $1.03 billion, Valmont grew its top line 6.2% compared to the same period last year and exceeded analysts' expectations that it would report sales of $995.8 million.

Investors, however, are likely paying greater attention to the bottom of the income statement, where Valmont reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.51, a company record. Analysts had anticipated the company posting diluted EPS of $4.73.

Addressing the company's Q1 2026 financial results, Valmont's CEO Avner Applbaum stated in the press release, "We delivered a strong start to 2026, including record first-quarter earnings per share, reflecting solid sales growth and margin expansion driven primarily by pricing strength and higher volumes in North America Utility."

The company also narrowed its 2026 guidance. Whereas Valmont had originally forecasted 2026 diluted EPS of $20.50 to $23.50, the company now projects $21.50 to $23.50.

Despite a rise, shares are still attractive

For investors looking to buy infrastructure stocks, Valmont shares are attractively priced. Valmont stock is currently changing hands at about 15.2 times operating cash flow, a slight discount to its five-year average multiple of 15.4.

Should you buy stock in Valmont Industries right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Valmont Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.