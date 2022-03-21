Why Vallon Pharma Stock Falling In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON) reported topline results from its SEAL study evaluating ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The study did not meet its primary endpoint, which was Emax Drug Liking. The company noted that all pharmacodynamic secondary endpoints were met with statistical significance.

David Baker, President & CEO of Vallon, said: "As we gain additional insight from further analysis of all study endpoints, we will determine next steps for the development program, including plans to request a formal meeting with the FDA in the coming months and the potential for an additional study."

Shares of Vallon Pharma were down 77% in pre-market trade on Monday.

