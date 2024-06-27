Why VALE S.A. (VALE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $11.16, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of VALE S.A. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 145% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.99 billion, indicating a 3.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.17 per share and a revenue of $41.5 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.58% and -0.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, VALE S.A. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 5.12 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Iron industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.93.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

VALE S.A. (VALE)

