Why Vail Resorts Stock Soared on Wednesday

The return of a leader was the news driving Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) stock up toward a peak on Wednesday. The company's share price popped by almost 9% on the day after this development hit the headlines, comparing most favorably to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.6% decline.

The former and current leader

Just after market close on Tuesday, Vail announced that its onetime CEO Rob Katz is stepping back into that leadership role. In doing so, Katz replaces Kirsten Lynch, who vacated the position but will serve as an advisor to the company for an unspecified transitional period.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Katz was Vail's executive chairperson at the time of his reappointment, and will continue to fill that role. In his first tenure as the company's CEO, he served for 16 years.

In its press release officially announcing the transition, the company quoted the lead independent member of its board of directors Bruce Sewell as saying that Katz "has a strong track record of driving innovation and executing consistent performance at Vail Resorts, and has played a critical role in the development of Vail Resorts' operations and long-term strategy for over the past three decades."

Guidance mostly unchanged

In the release, Vail felt compelled to update its guidance for the entirety of its current fiscal year. It now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to land at the lower end of its previously stated range of $841 million and $877 million. It did not address its net income forecast, which had been set at $257 million to $309 million for the year.

Although it's always comforting when a familiar executive returns to the CEO chair, naturally his real impact will be reflected in the company's future performance; we'll have to wait and see how Vail performs in the coming quarters to better judge his work.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vail Resorts right now?

Before you buy stock in Vail Resorts, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vail Resorts wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,389!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $830,492!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.