Why USO Is Not Bouncing Along with Crude

I have, in the past, recommended some short-term trades utilizing ETFs that track commodities, most notably oil. At times, they have even used the leveraged version of those funds. But they have always been short-term trade ideas with defined parameters for both stop losses and profit targets. There is a reason those trades were structured that way and came with a warning that they were designed for a quick turnaround. Over the last few days, that reason has become clear, but it seems many people misunderstand the risks of these funds and are getting burned right now.

Two of the main investing apps used primarily by young, inexperienced investors are reporting that the most purchased ticker symbol early this week was USO, the United States Oil Fund. With short-dated futures making history by moving into negative territory and posting triple-digit percentage swings, that may seem logical. Unfortunately, though, it is anything but. As oil has bounced considerably, with June futures nearly tripling since the low, USO has barely moved off its lows…

So, what gives?

Funds like USO are designed for short-term trading, but even in that context, they come with added risks and disadvantages that, as those things tend to do, only really become apparent when there is a problem. The collapse of WTI was a problem anyway, but the move into negative territory amplified it.

Commodity ETFs don’t usually track the spot price of a commodity; they track the price of the shortest-dated futures contract in that commodity available at any given time. That is normally close enough for most trading and short-term hedging purposes, but in some extreme situations, it is an important distinction. Monday saw one of those situations.

The May WTI contract, CLK20, which was due to expire at Tuesday’s close, moved into negative territory. At that point, those trading the futures for physical delivery would settle, meaning that oil would actually be delivered to those that owned the contract at expiration. With a massive glut in crude as the coronavirus has decimated demand, crude oil storage facilities were already full. Lifted crude must be stored somewhere. It cannot be dumped without major environmental impact that would create decades of problems. In that situation, paying someone to take the oil off your hands makes sense.

It was, though, an immediate short-term problem. The U.S. and global producers are already cutting back in response to the collapse in demand and price. It’s just that those cuts hadn’t impacted immediate supply at that time. However, they will at some point soon, and it is only reasonable to anticipate that before too long, the economy will restart, even if that restart is slow and gradual. Even a month from now, there will probably be some relief of the storage crunch.

That’s why, even at the low of CLK20 of negative $40, the June contract, CLM20, was in positive territory, hitting a low of “only” $6.50 a barrel. And the further out you went along the timeline, the higher the price of crude.

To those who don’t understand the workings of USO and other ETFs like it, that looked like an opportunity, but it wasn’t.

These funds typically buy short-dated futures, then sell them near expiration and “rollover” into the next month’s contract, even without massive volatility that creates an issue. Longer-dated futures are typically a touch more expensive than short as money has what is known as a “time value.” Put simply, if an investor is tying up their cash for a longer period, they demand a return. In normal times, that means that commodity ETFs are paying a few pennies more for new contracts when the rollover. That is a concept known as contango. The cumulative effect of that is that commodity funds don’t exactly reflect changes in the underlying price of the commodity. Most of the time, though, getting say a 9.8% return on a 10% move isn’t too much of a problem.

Now think about what that means when the spread between the expiring contract and the new one is not a few pennies but over $40.

As you might expect, it isn’t quite that simple. USO wouldn’t have sold all their exposure right at the bottom at the last minute, but wider-than-usual spreads between the two contracts had been around for a while. That “super contango” meant that even when the price of oil rebounded, the value of shares in USO did not. On Wednesday, when June oil rallied 30%, USO lost 12%.

There has to be some question as to whether USO will survive or go the way of several leveraged oil funds that, as the leverage exaggerated that and other negative effects, folded earlier in oil’s collapse. Even if USO can’t survive this shock though, there will, in the future, be other funds that attempt to track oil.

When they come, by all means, use them for short-term, risk-controlled trades but understand that even in that scenario, there is additional risk involved. Most importantly, remember that commodity ETFs are not designed for long-term holding, nor should they ever be used that way.