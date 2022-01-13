Why USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Could Be Worth Watching

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$104 and falling to the lows of US$92.48. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether USANA Health Sciences' current trading price of US$101 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at USANA Health Sciences’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is USANA Health Sciences worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy USANA Health Sciences today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $103.14, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, USANA Health Sciences’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will USANA Health Sciences generate?

NYSE:USNA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for USANA Health Sciences. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, USNA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on USNA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on USNA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, USANA Health Sciences has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in USANA Health Sciences, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

