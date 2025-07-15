Why USA Rare Earth Stock Is Soaring Higher (Again) Today

Key Points Shares of rare-earth stock USA Rare Earth are climbing today despite the absence of news from the company.

A newly announced partnership between MP Materials and Apple is likely partly responsible for the rise in USA Rare Earth stock today.

USA Rare Earth is developing a rare-earth magnet production facility in Oklahoma.

Extending their rise from Monday, shares of rare-earth stock USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) are rising higher today. Like yesterday, the company hasn't announced any news today that would drive investors to bid the stock higher. But, also like yesterday's climb, it's probable that shares of USA Rare Earth are climbing in sympathy with the rise in shares of rare-earths peer MP Materials.

As of 11:13 a.m. ET, shares of USA Rare Earth are up 25.4%.

Investors are speculating good news is on the horizon

While USA Rare Earth didn't have anything to report today, one of its leading peers did. MP Materials announced a $500 million partnership with Apple that will see the companies collaborate on the production of recycled rare-earth magnets.

The reasons why investors are pouring into USA Rare Earth stock today upon news of the collaboration between MP Materials and Apple are probably two-fold. For one, investors who have had MP Materials on their radars but who haven't purchased its stock are likely feeling that they've missed the boat considering shares of MP Materials have soared since the start of 2025, so they're scratching their itch for rare-earth stock exposure with USA Rare Earth.

Second, investors are likely speculating that a similar sort of partnership to the one MP Materials and Apple just announced is on the horizon for USA Rare Earth, which itself is developing a rare-earth magnet production facility in Oklahoma.

Is investing in USA Rare Earth a smart move?

Although MP Materials has inked some notable agreements with the Department of Defense and Apple over the past week, USA Rare Earth hasn't had much to report. Until the company announces something material to the growth of its business, only investors with substantial tolerance for risk should consider positions at this point.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

