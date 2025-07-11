Why USA Rare Earth Stock Soared This Week

Key Points The Department of Defense’s $400 million investment in MP Materials set off a wave of enthusiasm across the industry.

The government’s move aims to boost domestic rare earth production, which is currently dominated by China.

Unlike MP Materials, which already operates an active mine and generates revenue, USA Rare Earth is pre-revenue with negative shareholder equity.

10 stocks we like better than Usa Rare Earth ›

Shares of USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) jumped this week, up from last Thursday's close at 1 p.m. ET for the Fourth of July holiday by 10.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Friday. The rise came as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq-100 both gained 0.6%.

USA Rare Earth stock jumped -- alongside most of the critical mining industry -- after MP Materials announced yesterday it had inked a major deal with the Department of Defense (DoD).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A big move for domestic mining

The Trump administration, which has been considering direct investments in companies that mine materials essential to U.S. national security, pulled the trigger, taking a $400 million stake in rare earth mining company MP Materials.

Rare earth materials are essential in technologies at the core of many key weapon systems, and at present, the vast majority of them are mined in China. MP was chosen because it owns the only operational rare earth mine in the U.S. Now its largest shareholder is the Department of Defense, which took a more than 15% stake, almost twice that of the next largest shareholder, CEO James Litinsky.

Miners and refiners across the industry saw their stock boosted by the news in hopes that more deals like it would be coming.

USA Rare Earth is still high risk

There are no guarantees that the Pentagon will follow with more deals such as this, and even if it does, there's certainly no guarantee that USA Rare Earth would be selected. Investors are running up the stock on pure speculation, which smart investors should always be wary of.

And while on its face, the two companies may appear similar, MP Materials has an active mine and brought in over $60 million in revenue last quarter. USA Rare Earth has no sales and negative shareholder equity, as it is still building out its operations.

You should only consider USA Rare Earth stock if you understand this is a high-risk, pre-revenue company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Usa Rare Earth right now?

Before you buy stock in Usa Rare Earth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Usa Rare Earth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,432!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,854!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.