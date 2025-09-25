Why is the U.S. Unemployment Rate Rising in 2025?

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, recently asked Google Gemini’s AI tool a pointed macro question: “Why is the U.S. Household Unemployment Rate Rising in 2025?”. He’s here now to let us know what he found out.

1. Looks like you got four main responses to your question. What were they?

2. Which of the responses do you see as the main reason or is it a combination of factors?

3. So you dug deeper and that led you to discover that AI is a contributing factor. How much of a contributing factor and does that surprise you?

4. How concerning is this to you?

5. Which sectors are most vulnerable to AI job loss?

6. If this continues what will it mean for our economy going forward, especially in the growth picture?

7. Labor market cooling has also caught the attention of the Fed. How much cooling can the U.S. labor market withstand before we have to worry about recession?

8. If the labor market continues to show signs of deterioration, how will that affect the odds of another Fed rate cut this year?

9. Stocks you’ve been watching lately include Century Aluminum CENX, Nvidia NVDA and Interactive Brokers IBKR.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on unemployment and the labor market. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.





Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.