Why US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Could Be Worth Watching

While US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine US Ecology’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is US Ecology worth?

Good news, investors! US Ecology is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $63.36, but it is currently trading at US$42.37 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because US Ecology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will US Ecology generate?

NasdaqGS:ECOL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 18th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. US Ecology's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ECOL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ECOL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ECOL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing US Ecology at this point in time. For example - US Ecology has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in US Ecology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

