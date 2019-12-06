Why Urban Outfitters’ Stock Looks Undervalued

Urban Outfittersâ (NASDAQ: URBN) stock has lost nearly 20% of its value over recent weeks primarily because the company fell short of consensus estimates on earnings and revenues for its Q3 results. However, we believe that the market overreacted to the news and estimate Urban Outfittersâ valuationÂ to beÂ $28 per share – roughly 10% ahead of the current market price. Our price estimate takes into account the latest earnings as well as the companyâs guidance.

Urban Outfittersâ net sales increased 1.5% (y-o-y) to $988 million in Q3 2019, driven by growth in the digital channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales. The gross profit rate decreased by 217 basis points led by higher markdowns, increase in delivery and logistics expenses and store occupancy deleverage. Moreover, net income fell nearly 30% to $55.6 million or $0.56 per share.

Below we provide a detailed explanation of the key factors that could impact the companyâs valuation:

Digital Channel Is Key To Urban Outfittersâ Growth

The digital channel remains a key growth driver for Urban Outfitters – posting double-digit sales growth across Anthropologie and Free People brands in Q3. Although the channel didnât deliver double-digit comp growth for the Urban Outfitters brand, it was responsible for a bulk of the sales in Q3, as store comps were negative with the brand reporting a reduction in store traffic over the period.

With overall consumer sentiment remaining favorable and wage rates increasing, we expect the company to make significant marketing investments to support digital channel sales growth going forward. This should help the digital channel drive strong revenue growth for Urban Outfitters in the future.

Anthropologie Is Urban Outfittersâ Most Valuable Brand

Anthropologie is Urban Outfittersâ most valuable brand-accounting for nearly 40% of the companyâs revenues. Anthropologie Group delivered a positive 4% retail segment comp in Q3 2019, driven by positive comps in women’s apparel and continue strength in both accessories and home.

Moreover, Accessories continued to outperform, delivering its ninth consecutive quarter of positive comps. Higher full-price comps coupled with fewer category promotions and disciplined expense management resulted in a solid quarter for the brand on both the top and bottom lines.

With the holiday season approaching, Urban Outfitters depends heavily on its Anthropologie brand to deliver steady growth.

Contracting Margins Are A Cause For Concern

Urban Outfittersâ year-to-date (nine months endedÂ October 31, 2019) gross profit rate has decreased by 234 basis points driven by higher markdowns and deleverage (increased as % of revenue) in delivery and logistics expenses.

Moreover, the companyâs selling, general and administrative expenses have deleveraged by 26 basis points mainly due to increased marketing expenses to support the digital sales growth as well as the launch of the new monthly womenâs apparel subscription rental service, Nuuly.

As a result of inflating expenditure, we expect Urban Outfittersâ net income margin to contract nearly 150 basis points, from 7.5% in FY2018 to about 6% in FY2019.Â Increasing costs coupled with flattening sales are likely to have an adverse impact on the Urban Outfittersâ valuation

Per Trefis estimates, Urban Outfittersâ adjusted EPS for 2019 is likely to be $2.30. Taken together with a P/E multiple of 12.2x, this works to a fair value of $28 for Urban Outfittersâ Stock which is roughly 5% ahead of the current market price.

We also highlight howÂ Urban Outfittersâ P/E multiple has trended over the years, and compare this key metric with that for its peers L Brands, American Eagles, and GapÂ in our interactive dashboard.

