Why Uranium Stocks Sank Today After Exploding Yesterday

What happened

After heading for the skies yesterday, uranium stocks fell back to the ground on Jan. 6 and dropped steeply. After slipping more than 10% each in early-morning trading, here's how the top uranium stocks losers were faring as of 1:20 p.m. ET:

Blame Kazakhstan, yet again.

So what

Uranium stocks surged on Jan. 5 after anti-fuel-price protests in Kazakhstan turned violent. Things spiraled out of control as the country's president resigned, the internet was shut down, and an emergency was declared in some parts of the country. The reason: Fuel prices doubled the very first day of the new year after Kazakhstan's government lifted price controls, triggering mass protests and clashes across the nation. The country hasn't seen anything like this since it gained independence nearly three decades ago.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what does this political unrest in Kazakhstan have to do with uranium stocks, you may ask? The thing is, Kazakhstan is not only an oil-rich country but also the world's largest producer and supplier of uranium, accounting for 43% of the world's uranium supply in 2019, according to the World Nuclear Association.

A potential disruption in the supply of uranium from Kazakhstan and consequential rise in uranium prices, therefore, triggered frenzied buying activity in the uranium markets on Jan. 5. Trading Economics estimates more than one million pounds of uranium were traded in the spot market, and uranium prices jumped nearly 8% on Jan. 5, taking uranium stocks along for the ride.

Why then did uranium stocks lose momentum today? There are a couple of reasons.

First, Kazakhstan's government has reportedly restored caps on fuel prices for now to help restore normalcy. Second, and most importantly, state-controlled Kazatomprom, which is also the world's largest uranium mining company, told Bloomberg that the unrest in the nation hasn't affected its production so far and that the company will meet all its delivery commitments. The world's second largest uranium producer Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) echoed the sentiment and said production at Inkai mine, which Cameco co-owns with Kazatomprom, was on track, according to S&P Global Platts.

In short, the same fears that lifted uranium prices and stocks higher yesterday don't seem to hold much water anymore.

Now what

I urged investors yesterday to use caution and not get too excited as the euphoria could be short-lived given that fears of a disruption in supply were just that -- fears and speculation. Kazatomprom and Cameco confirmed that today, which explains why uranium stocks lost ground as swiftly as they exploded.

10 stocks we like better than UR-Energy

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and UR-Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.