Why Uranium Energy (UEC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $12.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 22.22% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.3 million, down 33.88% from the year-ago period.

UEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $72.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.06% and +9.12%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Uranium Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

