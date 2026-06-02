Why Ur-Energy Stock Jumped Over 20% Today

Key Points

Urenco will significantly expand uranium enrichment capacity in the U.S.

Urenco requires processed raw uranium for enrichment, the kind of raw material that Ur-Energy makes.

In April, Ur-Energy restarted operations at a second uranium mine that was shut for decades.

10 stocks we like better than Ur-Energy ›

Shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) are on fire today, soaring 23% as of Tuesday noon.

There's no earnings report and no corporate updates. Instead, a multi-billion-dollar announcement just dropped elsewhere in the industry, and investors believe this single move could reshape the U.S. nuclear supply chain, instantly turning attention to Ur-Energy.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The uranium enrichment and Ur-Energy link

Urenco, a global supplier of uranium enrichment services and owned jointly by the U.K. and Dutch governments and two German utilities, has announced a multi-billion plan to expand capacity by nearly 50% at the only commercial uranium enrichment facility in the U.S.

So what does this have to do with Ur-Energy?

The thing is, natural uranium that's mined from the ground contains a minuscule amount of fissionable isotope and therefore has to be "enriched" further at facilities like Urenco's to make it usable for nuclear reactors.

These enrichment facilities cannot operate without a steady stream of raw uranium feedstock. That means Urenco's expanded facility will require large amounts of uranium, effectively giving domestic miners a large, long-term customer right in their own backyard.

Ur-Energy mines and processes uranium at its Lost Creek mine, and recently started mining at its Shirley Basin project in Wyoming. It's a historic restart as Shirley Basin has been suspended since the 1990s. That's one big reason investors view Ur-Energy as an immediate beneficiary of the massive upcoming enrichment pipeline from Urenco.

What this means for Ur-Energy investors

Urenco's announcement also has broader implications for the U.S. uranium industry, as Urenco's capacity expansion comes at a critical turning point when the U.S. is preparing to completely ban all Russian uranium imports from Jan. 1, 2028. With two flagship uranium assets in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, Ur-Energy has the potential to become an important supplier for an expanding domestic market provided it can execute.

Should you buy stock in Ur-Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Ur-Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ur-Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,983!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,375,447!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.