Why Upwork Stock Is Moving on Up Today -- 37%

What happened

Shares of freelance work facilitator Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) are on a tear, up by 37% as of 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday after the company reported a smaller than expected third-quarter loss and greater than expected revenues Wednesday night.

Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that Upwork would lose $0.08 per share on revenue of $90.4 million. As it turned out, the company lost only $0.02 per share, and brought in revenue of $96.7 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Sales grew 24% year over year in the quarter, and gross profit margins on those revenues improved by 2 percentage points to 73%. Upwork's net loss for the quarter, $0.02, was therefore not only smaller than expected, but a 33% improvement from the $0.03 per share loss it booked in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, when adjusted for one-time items, Upwork said its pro forma profits were $0.04 per share -- compared to $0.01 per share in Q3 2019.

Now what

On top of that, Upwork updated its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, for all of 2020, and for 2021 as well:

For Q4, Upwork anticipates collecting revenue in the range of $96 million to $98 million.

For 2020, revenues should land in the range of $363 million to $365 million.

And for 2021, the company is predicting 20% revenue growth -- which would work out to roughly $437 million -- well ahead of the $407 million or so that Wall Street is projecting.

No wonder investors are pleased.

10 stocks we like better than Upwork

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upwork wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Upwork. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.