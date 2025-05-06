Why Upwork Stock Blasted 18% Higher on Tuesday

Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) were really putting in the work for investors on Tuesday. The job and human resources tech specialist's stock enjoyed an 18% rise across the day thanks to a first-quarter earnings report that many investors found very heartening. That increase made the stock quite the outperformer, as the S&P 500 index closed with a 0.8% decrease.

A new top-line record

Upwork reported those figures after market close on Monday, divulging that it notched new all-time high Q1 revenue of $192.7 million. This was a 1% improvement over the same period of 2024. More impressive than that was the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) net income leaped to almost $48.4 million, or $0.34 per share, from the year-ago quarter's nearly $30.6 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That earned the company a double beat on the consensus analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators following Upwork stock were anticipating revenue of $188.7 million and a per-share net-income number of only $0.27.

In its earnings release, Upwork said that its embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help power its solutions was improving both client productivity and engagement.

Given that, the company quoted CEO Hayden Brown as saying "we are confident in our path to expand market share, drive ongoing profitability, and continue to be the category leader at the intersection of talent, technology and work."

Justifiable confidence

Upwork proffered revenue guidance for the entirety of 2025 of $740 million to $760 million and per-share adjusted earnings of $1.14 to $1.18. That's a mixed bag, as the company's 2024 top line was higher at $769 million, yet adjusted profitability was only $1.04.

All in all, though, the company seems to be on a good path and is well in the black on the bottom line. Unemployment remains low in this country, providing fertile ground for a business specializing in matching workers with enterprises eager to hire.

Should you invest $1,000 in Upwork right now?

Before you buy stock in Upwork, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Upwork wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Upwork. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.