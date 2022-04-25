Markets
UPST

Why Upstart Stock Was Rallying Nearly 5% Higher Today

Contributor
Nicholas Rossolillo The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of fintech darling Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) were up 6.4% today as of 1:20 p.m. ET. At one point, they were up nearly 7% on the day as some high-growth stocks rallied after another brutal leg down for the market last week.

As of this writing, Upstart is down 48% so far in 2022, and over 80% below its all-time high. By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down 18% so far in 2022.

Three people and a baby gathered around a laptop in an office to review paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

There was no specific news from Upstart to set off today's rally. Rather, the market seemed to be rewarding high-growth but richly valued stocks like Upstart with some relief after a sell-off last week. The market renewed its interest-rate worry after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated a steeper-than-expected 0.5% interest rate hike was on the table during the Fed's next meeting in May.

In response, interest rates on 10-Year Treasury notes briefly spiked to nearly 3% last week, before settling just below 2.8% today. This is the highest rate for 10-Year Treasuries since autumn 2018. As a reminder, higher interest rates lower the present value of risk assets like stocks.

Now what

Upstart will provide details on its first-quarter 2022 financials on May 9. The company said to expect revenue of $295 million to $305 million, which would represent a 65% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of guidance. It also expects to generate net income of at least $18 million, compared to $10 million in the year-ago quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients own Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular