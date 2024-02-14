Why Upstart Stock Fell Sharply Today

Investors disapproved of Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) fourth-quarter earnings report after the loan originator, which employs artificial intelligence, posted middling results and gave disappointing guidance.

As of 10:36 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the stock was down 20.3%.

Upstart can't catch a break

Upstart delivered smashing results in 2021 when interest rates were low and stimulus checks were flowing, but the business is struggling amid high interest rates.

The company said revenue fell 4% to $140 million, which was still ahead of guidance at $134.9 million. Upstart continued to struggle with weak loan demand and a tighter credit environment.

It originated $1.3 billion in loans in the fourth quarter, which was down 19% from the year-ago quarter. The conversion rate, or the percentage of applicants who take out loans, was up slightly from 10.5% to 11.6%.

On the bottom line, Upstart's performance wasn't much better. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $600,000, up from a loss of $16.6 million in the quarter a year ago. It reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.11, which was better than the consensus for a per-share loss of $0.14.

CEO Dan Girouard said: "Despite the difficult lending environment, we delivered solid results to end the year. The numbers will show that we've actually become more efficient in 2023."

Can Upstart bounce back?

The company's guidance indicated that there's no turnaround in the offing. Management forecast first-quarter revenue of $125 million, which would be up 15% from the quarter a year ago, but much worse than the consensus at $151.2 million. It also forecast an adjusted EBITDA loss of $25 million.

Management talked up some new initiatives on the call, which should help it perform when interest rates are high, but said it would provide more details later in the year.

For now, Upstart's results seem unlikely to improve unless interest rates fall, and there's no guarantee of that happening this year, even though investors have been expecting them to.

Should you invest $1,000 in Upstart right now?

Before you buy stock in Upstart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Upstart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.