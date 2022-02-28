Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Some investors may be snatching up shares of the company after the stock has experienced a massive sell-off over the past few months.

The tech stock was up by 10.6% as of 10:34 a.m. ET.

So what

Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates.

Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

Technology stocks, in particular, have tumbled on these concerns over the past several months, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling about 12% -- and Upstart's share price falling 30% over the same period.

But some investors are likely viewing the recent share plunge as a buying opportunity and are now buying some shares of Upstart today.

Now what

Upstart Holdings investors are no doubt happy to see the stock's share price spike this morning, but they should also brace for more volatility.

With the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates, inflation still stubbornly high, and an unpredictable conflict in Europe, it's likely that the market, in general, could experience a lot more instability in the coming months.

That doesn't mean Upstart investors should panic. Instead, they should revisit their original investment thesis to keep a long-term perspective on owning the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.