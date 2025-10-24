Why Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $52.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 800% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $281.02 million, up 73.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $963.44 million, representing changes of +930% and +51.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.95, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.