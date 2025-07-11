Why Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $75.62, marking a -4.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 44.8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 258.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.3 million, up 76.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating changes of +890% and +59.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.08. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.01 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

