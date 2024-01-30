Why UPS Stock Is Rolling Downhill Today

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) failed to deliver for investors this earnings season, and the stock is trading off as a result. Shares of UPS opened down 8% on Tuesday on weak revenue and tepid guidance for 2024.

Weakness across the board

UPS came into earnings season under a lot of scrutiny. As 2023 progressed investors grew increasingly concerned about the strength of the economy, and with it shipping volumes. The company's quarterly results and outlook did little to ease those concerns.

UPS earned $2.47 per share in the fourth quarter, a penny ahead of estimates, but revenue of $24.9 billion was nearly $500 million short of expectations. The company also forecast sales of $92 billion to $94.5 billion in 2024, shy of the $95.57 billion consensus.

"2023 was a unique and difficult year," CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement, noting that UPS experienced declines in volume, revenue, and operating profits in all segments of its business.

UPS officials said on the postearnings callthey are considering divesting its Coyote truck brokerage business, which Tomé said was "highly cyclical" with a lot of earnings volatility.

Is UPS stock a buy after earnings?

The news wasn't all bad. UPS boosted its dividend by a penny to $1.63 per share, the 15th consecutive year with a dividend increase. Tomé said pricing in the U.S. is "very rational," though Europe is struggling in part due to the chaos caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

UPS also provided a reminder of its importance to the modern retail landscape, noting that more than 10% of its volume was related to Amazon in 2023. That's both an asset and a risk, as Amazon is expanding its logistics operations. However, even if UPS' Amazon share were to decline the overall growth in e-commerce should continue.

Shares of UPS are now down 20% over the past year, though they are still well above their pre-pandemic range. This is shaping up to be a transition year for UPS, and the stock could remain under pressure in the near term as a result, but for long-term focused investors this is an intriguing time to consider this transportation giant.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and United Parcel Service wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.