Why UPS Skyrocketed on Thursday
Shares of package delivery service UPS UPS soared on Thursday, closing up 14.3% to $141.39 and reaching a new 52-week high.
UPS beat Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue and saw a big boom in home deliveries because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Demand for domestic residential delivery spiked 65.2% in Q2; average daily volumes jumped 22.8% in the U.S. and reached 21.1 million packages per day.
UPS is now up over 20% year-to-date.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.