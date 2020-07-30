Why UPS Skyrocketed on Thursday

Shares of package delivery service UPS UPS soared on Thursday, closing up 14.3% to $141.39 and reaching a new 52-week high.

UPS beat Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue and saw a big boom in home deliveries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for domestic residential delivery spiked 65.2% in Q2; average daily volumes jumped 22.8% in the U.S. and reached 21.1 million packages per day.

UPS is now up over 20% year-to-date.

