Why UPS Is Betting $48 Million on Temperature-Controlled Logistics Growth

Key Points

UPS' U.S. revenues are falling, but its profit per piece is rising.

This is the goal of the company's turnaround and why it's making a $48 million investment in temperature-controlled warehouses.

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United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is in the middle of a turnaround, which management says is about to hit an inflection point. The goal is to modernize the business to make it leaner and more profitable. There are many moving parts, with a key focus on fostering the right customer relationships. Which is why the company is investing $48 million in its temperature-controlled logistics operations. Here's what you need to know.

Amazon packages are out, medication delivery is in

A big part of UPS' business overhaul has been to introduce new technology to make the company more efficient. That has required material investment and allowed the company to trim staff and sell off older, less efficient assets. But another part of the equation is the industrial giant's customer base.

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E-commerce is a big business, but UPS no longer wants to focus on just moving more packages. It is increasingly looking at how much profit it can generate from the packages it moves. This is why it has chosen to proactively reduce its relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon used UPS to ship many packages, but the profit margins on those shipments were very small. Instead, UPS wants to move fewer, higher-margin packages. This is exactly what the medical sector offers because medications often must be kept at specific temperatures throughout their shipping process.

This isn't a new initiative for UPS. It has been making this shift for a while now, and the results are clear. Even though its U.S. business revenues are falling, the profit it earns per piece it delivers is rising. This is the goal and a clear sign of progress in the company's turnaround effort.

Supporting the company's growth is the next step

The company is already seeing success with its plans to expand in the drug delivery space. And it believes that the second half of 2026 will be the inflection point in its overall turnaround effort. However, management isn't done yet. It is looking to support long-term growth. Which is where the $48 million investment in UPS' temperature-controlled logistics system comes into play.

This spending will support 27 of its facilities worldwide. This investment leans into an industry segment that not only offers high margins but that UPS expects to grow at a compound annual rate of 8.3% through 2033. GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are a recent, high-profile example of the opportunity, but the list of drugs that require refrigeration is quite long. UPS believes this could be a nearly $40 billion market by 2033.

UPS is still unloved

UPS' turnaround has been a long process. Even if it is nearing the end, as management believes, Wall Street remains in a show-me mood. Which is why the stock's yield is a lofty 5.6%. If you are a long-term investor, you may want to take a closer look at the company and its growth-focused investment in temperature-controlled logistics.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.