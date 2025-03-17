Why Upland Software (UPLD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Upland Software (UPLD) standing at $3.15, reflecting a +1.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software had lost 28.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Upland Software will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 31.58% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61.26 million, down 13.4% from the year-ago period.

UPLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $239.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.85% and -12.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Upland Software is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Upland Software is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.15, which means Upland Software is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.