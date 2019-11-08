Why Upland Software Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) have dropped today, down by 11% as of 1:10 p.m. EST, after the company reported third-quarter earnings. The enterprise software specialist missed expectations for both top and bottom lines.

So what

Revenue in the third quarter came in at $55.1 million, just shy of the $55.4 million in sales that analysts were modeling for. That resulted in adjusted net income of $13.2 million, or $0.52 per share, which was below the $0.57 per share in profits that investors were expecting. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million, and Upland said it closed a new $410 million credit agreement that it plans to use to fund future growth, which could include potential acquisitions.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Q3 was a record quarter with strong revenue growth, record Adjusted EBITDA, and a host of innovative product releases," CEO Jack McDonald said in a statement. "In addition, since the end of Q2, we have closed three strategic and accretive acquisitions that have taken Upland to a $259 million revenue run-rate and a $99 million Adjusted EBITDA run-rate."

Now what

In terms of outlook, Upland expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $61.2 million to $64.2 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.7 million. Subscription revenue should represent $57.6 million to $60 million of that top-line forecast. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter should be $23.4 million to $24.8 million.

Upland is working on more acquisitions, with McDonald adding, "Our M&A pipeline is robust, we are actively pursuing additional strategic acquisition opportunities, and as our strong Q4 and full year guidance reflects, we are looking forward to a strong end to the year."

10 stocks we like better than Upland Software, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upland Software, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.