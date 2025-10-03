Why Unusual Machines Stock Was Skyrocketing This Week

Key Points The drone components specialist will deliver almost $13 million worth of gear to a customer.

It also made a strategic hire of an industry veteran.

10 stocks we like better than Unusual Machines ›

Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT: UMAC), the intriguingly named drone components supplier that came to the stock market after an early-2024 IPO, was having quite a week. Its share price was up 16% week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on two encouraging pieces of news it delivered.

12.8 million new reasons to consider the stock

The first item was published by Unusual Machines on Tuesday. The company said it booked a $12.8 million order from drone developer Strategic Logix. Unusual Machines' components will find their way into the customer's rapid reconfigurable systems line of products.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Unusual Machines said the order "reflects the growing demand for NDAA-compliant unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions that can be fielded at scale to meet operational needs."

The company is referring to the National Defense Authorization Act. This is a law that prohibits companies like Strategic Logix from building their wares with components from certain foreign companies flagged by the federal government as carrying some degree of security risk.

A prominent new hire

Unusual Machines also had news to report on the personnel front. On Wednesday it announced that it had appointed Alfred Ducharme as its vice president of engineering. This was encouraging for investors, as Ducharme is a UAV industry veteran of long standing who most recently was founder and CEO of tethered drone developer Hoverfly Technologies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Unusual Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Unusual Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Unusual Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $626,942!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,870!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.