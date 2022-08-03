Why Unum Stock Is More Than 14% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of insurance company Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) are up 14.2% as of 12:51 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The surge follows yesterday's post-close release of second-quarter results that topped analyst estimates, underscored by encouraging guidance for the remainder of the year.

So what

For the three-month stretch ending in June, Unum Group turned a little over $3 billion worth of revenue into an adjusted operating profit of $1.91 per share. Although the top line was up only slightly on a year-over-year basis, earnings more than doubled versus the year-earlier per-share profit of $0.89. And both revenue and earnings beat estimates of a little less than $3 billion and $1.22 per share, respectively.

Unum's report differs from a handful of earnings reports already tendered by other insurance outfits. Assurant shares are down more than 9% on Wednesday, for instance, after the company posted sales and profit figures that both fell short of estimates. Markel also missed its Q2 earnings estimates, sending the stock down more than 4% today.

Bolstering Wednesday's bullish take on Unum shares is the company's updated full-year profit outlook. Previously looking for operating income growth of between 15% and 20% compared with 2021's figure, the insurer upped its profit growth expectation to somewhere between 40% and 45% above last year's operating earnings.

Now what

Today's surge rekindles a rally that's been underway since the stock's early 2020 low linked to COVID-19's worldwide spread. Shares have been sliding lower since early June, but with Wednesday's gains are now back within sight of June's new 52-week highs. The sheer size of the gain, however, makes more immediate gains feel a little less likely.

For patient investors that can wait for a pullback -- or at least wait for today's dust to settle -- there's still plenty of upside opportunity here, though. Even with the recent gains, Unum's stock is only valued at 6.9 times this year's expected profits, and a mere 6.2 times next year's estimated per-share earnings. That's cheap, even by insurance stock standards in the current high-inflation, rising-rate environment.

10 stocks we like better than Unum Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Unum Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Markel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.