Why Universal Truckload (ULH) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Universal Truckload Services (ULH) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this trucking and logistics company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Universal Truckload, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.45 per share, which is a change of +7.14% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Truckload has increased 28.57% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.60 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +19.4%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Universal Truckload versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 23.08% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Universal Truckload earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Universal Truckload shares have added 19.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

