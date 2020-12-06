Markets
U

Why Unity Software Stock Soared 60.2% in November

Contributor
Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) rose 60.2% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The video game development engine stock benefited from a strong quarterly report and momentum for the broader market.

^SPX Chart

^SPX data by YCharts

Unity published third quarter results on Nov. 12, posting sales and earnings that topped the average analyst estimates. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.09 on sales of $200.8 million, while the average analyst estimate had targeted a loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $186.9 million.

A video game controller with a globe on the joystick.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Unity's revenue climbed roughly 53% year over year in the third quarter, and the company posted a loss from operations of $141.7 million -- 70.6% of sales. In the prior-year quarter, the company posted an operating loss of $41.7 million -- or 31.9% of revenue for the period. However, the proportional surge for the company's operating loss as a percentage of revenue stemmed from a one-time charge related to the company's recent initial public offering (IPO). Overall, it was a strong quarter for the game engine company.

The stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable analyst coverage. DA Davidson analyst Franco Granda published a note on the stock on Nov. 16, maintaining a "buy" rating on the stock and raising his one-year price target from $100 to $115 per share.

Now what

Unity Software has continued to climb in December. The company's share price has risen 2.5% in the month so far.

^SPX Chart

^SPX data by YCharts

Unity is guiding for sales to be between $200 million and $204 million in the fourth quarter and an adjusted operating loss between $35 million and $40 million. Management expects revenue for the full year to come in between $752 million and $756 million and an adjusted operating loss between $66 million and $71 million.

Unity has a market capitalization of roughly $41 billion and is valued at roughly 53 times this year's expected sales.

10 stocks we like better than Unity Software Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Unity Software Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

U

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular