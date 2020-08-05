Markets
ENLC

Why Units of EnLink Midstream Are Skyrocketing Today

Contributor
Matthew DiLallo The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Units of EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) soared more than 27% by 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. Fueling the energy stock was its better-than-expected second-quarter results.  

So what

EnLink Midstream generated $255.1 million of adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter, which was largely unchanged from the first quarter. That was an impressive result considering all the turmoil in the energy market during the period. The company was able to deliver that steady performance thanks to its operations in the Permian Basin, where profits soared 35% thanks to volume growth, cost reductions, and opportunities to capture margin at its crude oil storage assets. That helped offset weakness elsewhere. 

A person in a suit with an outstreched hand that has a bright light and upward chart coming out of it.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's stronger-than-expected performance during that turbulent period has it on track to achieve the high end of its $950 million to $1.025 billion adjusted EBITDA guidance range. EnLink is also on pace to meet or exceed the high end of its $260 million to $280 million guidance range for excess free cash flow after paying the dividend. The company generated $72 million in excess cash during the second quarter, which helped drive leverage from 4.6 times debt to EBITDA at the end of the first quarter to 4.3 times. Because of these factors, the company's reset dividend -- which currently yields 11.7% after today's rally -- looks sustainable. 

Now what

EnLink reacted quickly when market conditions deteriorated earlier this year by slashing its dividend in half and cutting capital spending to bolster its balance sheet. Those moves now have it on track to generate substantial excess cash, which will further reduce leverage and put its reset dividend on a firmer foundation. Because of that, it's starting to look like a compelling option for income investors.  

10 stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and EnLink Midstream wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENLC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular