Why Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for UnitedHealth Group (UNH). Shares have lost about 7.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is UnitedHealth due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

UnitedHealth Q3 Earnings Beat on Rising Commercial Membership



UnitedHealth Group reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. However, the bottom line declined 59.2% year over year.

Revenues rose 12% year over year to $113.2 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.2%.



The quarterly earnings were aided by growth in domestic commercial membership and strength witnessed in Optum Rx. However, elevated medical costs partially offset the positives.

Business Performance of UNH

UnitedHealth’s third-quarter premium of $89 billion increased from $77.4 billion a year ago but missed the consensus mark by 0.2%.

UNH’s medical care ratio (MCR) was 89.9% in the third quarter, which deteriorated 470 bps from the year-ago period. The metric was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90.9% and our estimate of 91.1%. MCR witnessed an increase due to the previously noted reductions in Medicare funding and medical cost trend, which exceeded the pricing trend. Medical costs of $80 billion rose from $66 billion a year ago.



Third-quarter total operating costs of $108.8 billion escalated 18.2% year over year due to higher medical costs, operating costs and the cost of products sold. The figure came higher than our model estimate of $108.7 billion. The third-quarter 2025 operating cost ratio deteriorated to 13.5% from 13.2% in 2024 due to investments.



UnitedHealth’s operating earnings declined 50% year over year to $4.3 billion in the third quarter. The net margin deteriorated 390 bps to 2.1% from the year-ago period.

Performance of UNH’s Business Platforms

Revenues of the health benefits business of UnitedHealth, UnitedHealthcare, advanced 16% year over year to $87.1 billion in the third quarter due to an increase in domestic commercial membership growth. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87 billion.

Earnings from operations amounted to $1.8 billion, down from $4.2 billion a year ago. The operating margin decreased 350 bps year over year to 2.1%.



Revenues in the Optum business line were $69.2 billion, which rose 8% year over year due to strong contributions from Optum Rx. The figure surpassed the consensus mark of $67.7 billion.



Optum’s earnings from operations declined to $2.5 billion from $4.5 billion a year ago. The operating margin of 3.6% decreased 340 bps year over year.

UnitedHealth’s Medical Membership

The UnitedHealthcare business catered to 50.1 million people as of Sept. 30, 2025, which grew 1.6% year over year due to its self-funded commercial benefits. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of 50.3 million.

UNH’s Financial Position (As of Sept. 30, 2025)

UnitedHealth exited the third quarter with cash and short-term investments of $30.6 billion, which rose from the 2024-end level of $29.1 billion.

Total assets of $315.3 billion increased from the $298.3 billion figure at 2024-end.



Long-term debt, less of current maturities, amounted to $72.4 billion, up 0.1% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024. Short-term borrowings and the current portion of long-term debt were $7.7 billion.



Total equity of $101.6 billion advanced from the 2024-end level of $98.3 billion.



UnitedHealth generated operating cash flows of $18.6 billion in the first nine months of 2025, which declined from the prior-year figure of $21.8 billion.

UNH’s 2025 Outlook

Management now projects adjusted net EPS to be at least $16.25 for 2025, up from the previous guided figure of $16 compared with the 2024 figure of $27.66. Net earnings are now expected to be at least $14.9 billion, up from the 2024 level of $14.4 billion.

Revenues were earlier projected between $445.5 billion and $448 billion in 2025, up from $400.3 billion in 2024. Operating cash flows were estimated to be $16 billion, down from $24.2 billion in 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, UnitedHealth has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, UnitedHealth has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.