Why UnitedHealth Stock Was Climbing on Wednesday

Key Points The insurer maintained its dividend policy.

This was obviously a relief to worried investors.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) stock was proving to be beneficial for investors' financial health on Hump Day. They were trading the big health insurance company's stock up by nearly 4% in late-session action, in no small part because of a fresh dividend declaration. That performance marked it as an outlier, as the S&P 500 index had only ticked up by 0.2% at that stage.

Quarterly payout incoming

Before market open, UnitedHealth's board of directors authorized the payment of a quarterly dividend of $2.21 per each of the company's common shares. This is to be dispensed on Sept. 23 to investors of record as of Sept. 15.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Despite some challenges to its business recently, UnitedHealth has held steadfastly to its dividend policy. It switched from an annual to a quarterly disbursement in 2010, and has raised it on a regular basis since then. Over that stretch of time, it has risen strongly from $0.03 to the present level.

Although Wednesday's dividend declaration was in character for UnitedHealth, the investor reaction might have been something of a relief rally.

Earlier this year the company absorbed a big group of Medicare Advantage patients and to its surprise, those folks made more visits to doctors and other healthcare professionals than anticipated. This impacted fundamentals, and some investors were surely worried the dividend would be suspended.

The high profile of a high yield

Although it's unwise to buy a stock purely to clock the dividend, UnitedHealth's payout is notable for being generous. Unlike other dividend-paying healthcare stocks, this one has quite a high yield -- nearly 3.3%, against the 1.2% average of all S&P 500 index component stocks. It's little wonder investors were happy the company is maintaining its payout.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.