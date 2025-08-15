Why UnitedHealth Stock Is Skyrocketing Today (Hint: Warren Buffett)

Key Points Berkshire Hathaway's latest SEC filing revealed that the company has taken a $1.6 billion stake in UnitedHealth Group.

Berkshire added a few others while reducing stakes in both Apple and Bank of America.

UnitedHealth has faced several challenges this year, including the revelation of multiple DOJ investigations and the resignation of its CEO.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) are jumping on Friday, up 13.8% as of 2:14 p.m. ET. The spike comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) declined 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.3%.

The troubled health insurance giant is finally seeing its stock rebound after months of trouble, thanks to the purchase of 5 million shares by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Berkshire buys UNH

Berkshire Hathaway's latest regulatory filing revealed that the company took a considerable stake in UnitedHealth. The 5 million-share, $1.6 billion stake makes the massive health insurer the 18th-biggest position in Berkshire's portfolio. Buffett's company also trimmed its positions in Apple and Bank of America.

The move took Wall Street by surprise, given the many issues UnitedHealth faces, and the revelation sent shares soaring immediately.

UnitedHealth is struggling

The company's most recent quarterly report revealed a darkening financial picture, including a significant miss on earnings per share, as costs from medical care continue to balloon. The company was also forced to suspend guidance as it tries to adapt to the shifting market.

Its financial woes are far from the company's only issues, having recently suffered the sudden departure of its CEO for "personal reasons." The departure comes as the company faces two Department of Justice (DOJ) probes -- one criminal and one civil -- into its Medicare billing practices.

Buyer beware

It's hard to disagree with the Oracle of Omaha, but there are just too many issues facing UnitedHealth at the moment and with no clear picture of an imminent turnaround. I would stay away from the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $663,630!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,695!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.