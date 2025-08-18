Why UnitedHealth Stock Pushed Higher on Monday

Key Points An analyst raised his price target on the stock by 12%.

He's not recommending it as a buy, however.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), by far the health insurance stock that's gotten most of the market's attention over the past few trading sessions, had a good Monday on the exchange. Its shares added nearly 2% in value that trading session on news of an analyst's price target raise. That bump was high enough to top the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) flatline performance.

The Berkshire bump

UnitedHealth was a star stock late last week, when it was revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a $1.6 billion stake in the company's equity. On Monday, lingering positive sentiment on UnitedHealth was boosted by that price target bump.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

It came from Bank of America Securities' Kevin Fischbeck, who made a fairly generous lift in his fair value assessment to $325 from his preceding level of $290. This didn't make him a bull on the stock, however, as he held fast to his existing neutral recommendation.

Interestingly, according to reports, Fischbeck's move wasn't necessarily based on the Buffett team's entrance into the stock. The Berkshire buy, according to the analyst, is merely confirmation that the company is undervalued. In his view, UnitedHealth and other big companies that run managed care organizations (MCOs) have seen only temporary slumps in profitability lately.

Not a great pick for the short term

Given that, wrote Fischbeck, investors patient enough to hold UnitedHealth for five years or so could see meaningful share price gains. The pundit feels that the company doesn't have good prospects for achieving this within a shorter time frame -- a key reason for maintaining his neutral stance.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,155!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,106,071!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.