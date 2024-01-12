Why UnitedHealth Stock Flopped on Friday

While investors love when one of their companies beats analyst estimates, it's not always the case that its stock rises in reaction. That was the case Friday with big health insurance company UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH), whose share price closed more than 3% lower following the release of its latest quarterly results. That contrasted poorly with the S&P 500 index, which rose marginally on the day.

UnitedHealth posted growth in its fourth quarter, but...

For its final quarter of 2023, UnitedHealth booked revenue of $94.4 billion, 14% higher than in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also rose at nearly the same rate to land at just under $5.8 billion. On a per-share basis, the latter line item shook out to $6.16 per share.

Both results topped analyst expectations. On average, prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling slightly over $91.9 billion on the top line, and $5.99 per share for adjusted earnings.

While those figures were encouraging, investors were concerned about UnitedHealth's costs. As with the revenue and profitability numbers, costs for medical services were notably higher than analysts had anticipated, as significant numbers of policyholders opted for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines and related serves. A rise in COVID-19 cases also contributed.

Maintaining current strategy

In its earnings release, UnitedHealth implied that it would keep on its current strategic course. It quoted CEO Andrew Witty as saying that "UnitedHealth Group enters 2024 well prepared to build on our efforts to improve patient care and consumer experiences broadly, and to continue delivering strong and balanced growth."

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.