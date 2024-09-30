Why UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with UnitedHealth Group (UNH) standing at $584.68, reflecting a +0.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

The the stock of largest U.S. health insurer has fallen by 1.41% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 2.49% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 15, 2024. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $7.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $99.19 billion, up 7.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.69 per share and revenue of $398.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.23% and +7.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. UnitedHealth Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.02. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.11 for its industry.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

