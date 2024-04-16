Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) were jumping 5.7% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday after rising as much as 7.7% earlier in the day. The solid gain came after the giant healthcare company announced its 2024 first-quarter results before the market opened.

What did investors like about UnitedHealth Group's Q1 update?

UnitedHealth Group reported Q1 revenue of $99.8 billion, up 8.6% year over year. This result topped the consensus Wall Street revenue estimate of nearly $99.3 billion.

The company posted a net loss of $1.22 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This loss reflected a steep decline from the profit of $5.8 billion, or $5.95 per share, reported in the prior-year period.

However, the 2024 Q1 loss stemmed from the impact of a cyberattack on Change Healthcare, which UnitedHealth Group acquired in 2022. UnitedHealth's Q1 adjusted earnings per share was $6.91, up from $6.26 in the same quarter last year. This adjusted earnings figure easily beat the average analysts' estimate of $6.61.

Is UnitedHealth Group stock a buy?

I don't think UnitedHealth Group stock is a good pick because of its Q1 numbers. However, I do view the stock as a buy for other reasons.

Most importantly, the company's health insurance business and other healthcare units should have strong long-term growth prospects as the number of older Americans increases. I also like UnitedHealth's valuation. Shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16 -- much lower than the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple of nearly 20.8.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.