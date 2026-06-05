Why Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for United Therapeutics (UTHR). Shares have lost about 3.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Therapeutics due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for United Therapeutics Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

United Therapeutics’Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates

United Therapeutics reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $5.82, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.73. Earnings decreased 12% year over year.



The company markets four products for PAH: Tyvaso, Orenitram, Adcirca and Remodulin. It also markets Unituxin for the treatment of pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.



Revenues in the first quarter totaled $781.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $800 million. Revenues decreased 2% year over year.

Q1 Results in Detail

Combined Tyvaso sales totaled $457.5 million, down 2% year over year due to lower revenues from nebulized Tyvaso. Tyvaso sales fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $469 million.



Tyvaso DPI generated revenues of $330.3 million, climbing 9% year over year due to an increase in patient demand and some pricing benefits.



Revenues from nebulized Tyvaso (treprostinil) were $127.2 million, down 22%, primarily due to reduced U.S. demand and weaker international sales, despite modest price increases.



Sales of Orenitram rose 12% year over year to $135.6 million, primarily driven by higher volumes sold.



Remodulin (including Remunity Pump) sales declined 8% year over year to $126.6 million.



Unituxin sales were down 8% year over year to $53.6 million.



Adcirca sales were $2.9 million, down 52% year over year.



Research and development expenses were $138.2 million in the quarter, down 7% year over year, mainly due to lower milestone payments for drug delivery device technologies, partly offset by higher personnel costs.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 8% to $184.1 million in the quarter.



As of March 31, 2026, UTHR had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $3.8 billion compared with $4.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company had no debt.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, United Therapeutics has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, United Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

United Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), a stock from the same industry, has gained 46.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Corcept reported revenues of $164.9 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.9%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares with $0.17 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Corcept is expected to post a loss of $0.04 per share, indicating a change of -113.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +7.7% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Corcept. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.