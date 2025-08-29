Why Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Up 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for United Therapeutics (UTHR). Shares have added about 11.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Therapeutics due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for United Therapeutics Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates

United Therapeutics’ reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $6.41 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.80. However, earnings rose 10% year over year on the back of higher product sales.

Revenues in the second quarter came in at $798.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $796 million. Revenues rose 12% year over year, driven by meaningful growth of key products — Tyvaso and Orenitram.

Quarter in Detail

Tyvaso DPI recorded sales of $315.2 million, up 22% year over year, driven by higher volumes and price increases, which were partially offset by higher gross-to-net deductions. Continued growth in commercialization utilization by PH-ILD patients led to patient growth, which, in turn, benefited volumes.

Revenues from nebulized Tyvaso were $154.4 million, up 10%, mainly driven by higher volume growth and partly due to price increases.

Remodulin (including Remunity Pump) sales declined 9% year over year to $134.7 million.

Sales of Orenitram rose 16% year over year to $123.9 million, driven primarily by higher volumes, partly due to increased commercialization following the implementation of the Part D redesign under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Adcirca sales were $6.5 million, up 14%.

Unituxin sales were up 13% year over year to $58.4 million.

Research and development expenses were $134 million in the quarter, down 4% year over year due to lower costs incurred for ongoing clinical development activities and lower share-based compensation expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses surged 20% to $212.5 million in the quarter due to higher personnel expenses as a result of growth in headcount and higher legal expenses.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, United Therapeutics has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, United Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

