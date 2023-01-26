Why United Rentals Stock Soared to an All-Time High Today

What happened

Shares of equipment-rental company United Rentals (NYSE: URI) soared on Thursday after reporting finalized financial results for 2022. As of this writing at 2:30 p.m. EST, United Rentals hit $430.15 per share earlier in the trading session, according to Yahoo! Finance, which was an all-time high and up 9.6% from where the stock closed yesterday.

So what

For 2022, United Rentals generated revenue of $11.6 billion and earned $3.2 billion in operating income for a stellar operating margin of almost 28%. According to CEO Matthew Flannery, these are all record results.

United Rentals historically has been an acquirer of similar businesses in the equipment-rental space. And 2022 results were boosted by the 2021 acquisition of General Finance.

When it doesn't have an attractive acquisition target, United Rentals management returns a lot of money to shareholders via share repurchases. The company acquired Ahern Rentals in December, which temporarily placed share repurchases on hold. But with the integration going well, management today announced it planned on buying back $1 billion in stock during 2023 -- a substantial amount for a company with a market capitalization of about $30 billion.

The big surprise, however, is that United Rentals is starting to pay a dividend. It plans to pay $1.48 per share quarterly, with the first dividend coming in February. This translates to a forward yield of about 1.2% from where the stock trades right now. Not bad for just getting started.

Now what

United Rentals also issued guidance for 2023 with its financial report. For 2023, the company expects to generate revenue of $13.7 billion to $14.2 billion, which would be about an 18% to 22% year-over-year jump. However, management says that its operating income could be flat in 2023 compared to 2022 despite the robust top-line gains.

That's certainly one area of concern that United Rentals shareholders can watch going forward for this company that otherwise looks to be doing all the right things.

10 stocks we like better than United Rentals

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and United Rentals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jon Quast has positions in United Rentals. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.