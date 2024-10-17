Why United Parcel Service (UPS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw United Parcel Service (UPS) ending at $135.41, denoting a -0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.65, showcasing a 5.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.26 billion, indicating a 5.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $91.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.26% and +1.13%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, United Parcel Service is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.92.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

