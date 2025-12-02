Why United Natural Foods Stock Is Popular Today

Key Points

United Natural Foods "beat" on earnings last night, but still reported a GAAP loss.

Guidance was weaker than expected, but investors are in a forgiving mood.

United Natural Foods said it will probably earn a GAAP profit this year.

10 stocks we like better than United Natural Foods ›

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) delighted investors with a powerful earnings report last night, sending shares of the natural foods distributor and supermarket and liquor store operator up a lucky 7.7% through 9:45 a.m. ET this morning.

Heading into the fiscal Q1 2026 report, analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share on $7.9 billion in sales -- but United Natural earned more while selling less. Profits came in at $0.56 per share, while sales were just $7.8 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

United Natural Q1 earnings

Not all the news was good. United Natural Foods beat on "adjusted" earnings, but its actual earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were dismal. Sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year declined 0.4%, and the GAAP result was a loss of $0.06 per share.

Free cash flow also ran negative by $54 million.

Regardless, CEO Sandy Douglas insisted that United delivered "solid execution and continued progress," noting that the free cash flow number was at least better than last year's, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew "nearly 25%."

Is United Natural Foods stock a buy?

Investors seem to be buying that story.

United Natural Foods said full-year sales will range from $31.6 billion to $32 billion, with adjusted earnings per share from $1.50 to $2.30. Both those numbers fall below analyst estimates. On the plus side, United Natural promised at least break-even GAAP earnings by year-end, with a profit between $0 and $0.80 per share.

Will it hit those numbers? Perhaps. But even if United maxes out its earnings guidance, the stock would have a P/E ratio of more than 47. Seems a little pricey for a grocery store, if you ask me.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Natural Foods right now?

Before you buy stock in United Natural Foods, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Natural Foods wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $588,530!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,885!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,012% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends United Natural Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.