Why Uniswap (UNI) Is Up 5% Today

Uniswap is seeing a sea of green coming off of non-fungible token event NYC NFT. Founded in 2018, Uniswap is a relatively new cryptocurrency exchange and decentralized protocol. The protocol specializes in smart contract transactions of tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

Uniswap has acquired Genie for NFTs

Part of the reason for Uniswap's recent gains could be its acquisition of Genie, an NFT marketplace aggregator that allows NFTs to be traded across several platforms. Although this isn't Uniswap's first venture into NFTs, acquiring Genie does signify a leveling up of the company's capacity to offer NFT trading across a larger scope of platforms. "We see NFTs as another format for value in the growing digital economy -- not a separate ecosystem from ERC20s," the company said in a blog post on its website. "And they're already an important gateway to web3." In addition, Uniswap plans to offer a USDC airdrop to historical Genie users in August of this year.

Uniswap found a strategic time to expand its portfolio to include ERC-20 tokens as well as NFTs. Just last week, much of the crypto-verse had its eyes on NYC NFT, a massive three-day conference held in Times Square where people from all walks of DeFi life gathered to connect, learn, and know what's next in NFTs. Uniswap announced on its site that it is "excited to bring what we've learned building DeFi products to NFTs, giving even more people access to digital ownership and value."

The company used the NFT event as a platform to promote these new product features and signed off with a simple, "what a week. See you next year nyc nft," via Twitter.

Uniswap's price increase

On June 26, Uniswap saw a high of $6, about 5% up from the day before. While it seems positive for the token, it is still experiencing only small ups and downs while moving through the crypto winter. While the coin is seeing some gains, it's still a far cry from its all-time high of $44.97 in May 2021, and even its 2022 high of $19.30, according to CoinMarketCap data. However, if it continues to make strategic acquisitions there may be more good news ahead for the company, and only time will tell.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.