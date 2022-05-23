Why Uniswap Is Up 8% today

Martin Shkreli is infamous for a few things. Some of the notable ones include purchasing Wu Tang Clan's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album. This is an asset that was forfeited as part of his sentence, which we will get to.

He was banned from Twitter for harassing a journalist. And he's known also for buying the license to Daraprim, a pharmaceutical drug used by many AIDS and cancer patients. Well, he's not actually known for buying it, but for raising the price of the drug from $13.50 per pill to $750 per pill, virtually overnight.

These things culminated in another thing Shkreli is known for: being sent to prison for securities fraud. His sentence was for seven years but he received a shortened sentence due to good behavior. Just days after being released from prison, he joined a Twitter Spaces and spoke about crypto stating, "Uniswap is really cool. I started using Uniswap in prison."

More on Uniswap

Now a little information on Uniswap for those who don't know. Founded in 2018 by Ethereum developer Hayden Adams, Uniswap is a cryptocurrency exchange that uses a decentralized network protocol. It's run on the Ethereum blockchain and uses smart contracts to facilitate its transactions.

According to CoinMarketCap, Uniswap's price is up 8.3% today, making it $5.84. It has a 24-hour trading volume of around $209 million and a live market cap of over $4 billion. The current circulating supply is 718,823,109 UNI coins with a max supply of 1,000,000,000 UNI coins. Although it has jumped up, it is still 86.97% below its all-time high of $44.97.

The bottom line

Shkreli is certainly seen as a villain, and a cocky one at that. Which he reinforced when, after being released, he posted on Facebook saying, "Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison." But his talks about Uniswap and the future of DeFi, and the social media frenzy that followed, certainly could be what helped the exchange see a price hike. Although he is wrong about many things, we will see if he is right about decentralized finance being the way of the future.

If you are interested in other exchanges like Uniswap, check out our list of the best cryptocurrency apps and exchanges here.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Katie Clinebell has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.