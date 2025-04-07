Why Union Pacific Stock Is Sidetracked Today

Wall Street had the weekend to digest last week's tariff announcements, but came into Monday with more questions than answers. The confusion continues to weigh on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), with the railroad stock opening down 4% and continuing to be down 1% as of 3 p.m. ET.

Short-term pain

Union Pacific is one of two primary railroads serving the U.S. West Coast. Its route network includes extensive access to major Pacific Ocean ports, making the railroad one of the primary conduits for goods imported from Asia to be distributed nationwide.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should tariffs slow the flow of imports, as they are designed to do, Union Pacific's volumes are likely to suffer. Investors have also been selling off transportation companies since the tariff announcement on fears that higher prices will have a negative impact on consumer spending, which in turn will further depress demand for goods and cut into railroad volumes.

Monday's trading session was full of volatility, as headlines crossed on potential breakthroughs, and setbacks, in the effort to get tariffs repealed. Union Pacific shares followed the general market movement, with investors buying in and selling out as the outlook for tariffs changed.

Is Union Pacific a buy?

Investors have been on a bumpy ride of late, but the long-term outlook for railroads is more positive. Even in a scenario where tariffs turn out to be permanent, there will still be massive demand over time to transport goods from point A to point B, and rail remains one of the most cost-efficient ways to travel.

Investors buying in today face a lot of near-term uncertainty, but they also get a dividend currently yielding more than 2.5% to help boost total return while the tariff drama plays out. For those who can stomach the volatility, now is a good time to consider Union Pacific shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in Union Pacific right now?

Before you buy stock in Union Pacific, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Union Pacific wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $578,035!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Union Pacific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.