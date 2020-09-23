Why Under Armour Stock Just Jumped 7%

What happened

Shares of sportswear maker Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) went on a tear in Wednesday trading and were up 7.4% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. The jump wasn't because of anything Under Armour did, but because of something its archrival Nike (NYSE: NKE) just did.

So what

Last night, Nike reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results that raced past expectations with $10.6 billion in revenue, which was down 1% year over year but still 16% ahead of analyst estimates. And Nike's profits were actually up during the quarter, rising 10% year over year to $0.95 per share, also ahead of estimates and indicative of pricing power in the sportswear sector.

Nike even issued strong guidance for the year, saying that sales will be flat in the first half of fiscal 2021 (versus the small decline seen in Q1) but will rise by at least the high single digits, and possibly as much as the low double digits, as the year progresses.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Investors' immediate takeaway from Nike's strong performance last night seems to be that sales and pricing power are rebounding across the sportswear sector, and if this is good news for Nike, then it should also be good news for Under Armour. They may be right, but at least some analysts reviewing Nike's results last night appear to be drawing different conclusions.

Guggenheim, for example, noted this morning that Nike seems to be separating itself from industry peers, according to TheFly.com. Morgan Stanley predicted that Nike will be one of only a few consumer goods companies that come out of the pandemic looking better than they did going in. And J.P. Morgan said that Nike's brand momentum, product innovation, consumer connections, and scale are enabling it to steal market share from its rivals.

So if Under Armour is one of those rivals losing market share to Nike, then Tuesday's Nike news is not good news for Under Armour, and investors buying the stock today may be making exactly the wrong call.

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (A Shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (A Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nike, Under Armour (A Shares), and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.