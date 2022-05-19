Why Under Armour Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) fell sharply on Thursday after the athletic apparel maker announced the imminent and unexpected departure of its chief executive officer.

So what

Patrik Frisk will step down from his roles as CEO and board member on June 1. Chief operating officer Colin Browne will take on interim CEO duties at that time until a permanent replacement is found. Frisk will stay on as an advisor to the company until Sept. 1.

Frisk joined Under Armour in 2017 and succeeded founder Kevin Plank as CEO on Jan. 1, 2020. He was tasked with restructuring the sports apparel brand's operations. Increased efficiency and profitability were key goals. Frisk made some significant progress in this regard; Under Armour's operating margin improved from 3% in 2017 to more than 9% in 2021.

However, supply chain disruptions and rising costs have weighed on profitability in recent quarters. Shares plunged earlier this month after Under Armour reported an unexpected loss for the period ending on March 31.

Now what

Browne is credited with spearheading Under Armour's digital and direct-to-consumer initiatives. He's also regarded as a supply chain expert. That expertise should prove valuable as Browne strives to help the struggling apparel maker overcome its coronavirus-related logistical challenges.

"There is a huge opportunity in front of us," Plank said. "I look forward to working closely with the board during the search process to find our next leader who will take us to new heights."

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (A Shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (A Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool recommends Under Armour (A Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.