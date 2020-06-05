Why Under Armour Shares Fell More Than 15% Last Month

What happened

Shares of sporting goods and casual apparel maker Under Armour (NYSE: UA)(NYSE: UAA) fell hard in May. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Under Armour's Class A shares fell 16% and the Class C shares lost 15.2%. A disappointing first-quarter report pulled the two stocks more than 20% lower in a three-day span.

So what

The company 's bottom line swung from earnings of $0.05 per share to an adjusted net loss of $0.34 per share. Analysts had been expecting a $0.16 loss per share. Under Armour's revenue fell 22% to $930 million. Here, your average Wall Street firm had been expecting sales near $958 million.

Under Armour expects to reduce its full-year operating expenses by $325 million through a variety of cost-saving initiatives. These include temporary layoffs, limited advertising and marketing activities, tighter hiring processes, and lower travel expenses.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Under Armour's stocks ended May on a brighter note as the company started to open up approximately half of its retail stores. The momentum continued in early June thanks to continued reopening efforts and a generally brighter economic picture. Both of Under Armour's stock classes are now trading higher than they were at the end of April. I would take this sudden recovery with a bucket of salt, since the early return to business as usual seems likely to trigger another round of coronavirus infections. This bounce might be short-lived.

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (A Shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (A Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Under Armour (A Shares) and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.